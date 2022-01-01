Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.