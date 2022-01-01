Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 5G vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (38:25 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 358K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type LTPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 823:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8 5G
577 nits
Realme 10 +6%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G
83.9%
Realme 10 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz -
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G +2%
1801
Realme 10
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 5G
358808
Realme 10 +11%
396600
CPU 107947 107702
GPU 77924 92725
Memory 75190 91328
UX 94990 104674
Total score 358808 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1100 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11052 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:54 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 09:49 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:31 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 103 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Realme 8 5G
32:23 hr
Realme 10 +19%
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
Realme 10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 November 2022
Release date April 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.

