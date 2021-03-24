Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (116 vs 79 hours)
  • Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 284K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (456 vs 411 PPI)
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 755 and 563 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 411 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.41%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 114 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro
624 nits
iPhone XS Max +3%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
iPhone XS Max +3%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
1658
iPhone XS Max +23%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8 Pro
284095
iPhone XS Max +39%
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro +49%
16:43 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro +59%
21:33 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro +118%
35:04 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro +10%
84.7 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC or Realme 8 Pro
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Realme 8 Pro
3. Realme X2 or Realme 8 Pro
4. OnePlus Nord or Realme 8 Pro
5. Realme 7 Pro or Realme 8 Pro
6. iPhone 11 or iPhone XS Max
7. iPhone XR or iPhone XS Max
8. P30 Pro or iPhone XS Max
9. iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone XS Max
10. Galaxy S20 Ultra or iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish