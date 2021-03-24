Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Shows 47% longer battery life (116 vs 79 hours)
- Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 284K)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Stereo speakers
- 11% higher pixel density (456 vs 411 PPI)
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 755 and 563 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.8%
|PWM
|114 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
563
iPhone XS Max +34%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1658
iPhone XS Max +23%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284095
iPhone XS Max +39%
395670
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro +49%
16:43 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro +59%
21:33 hr
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro +118%
35:04 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Realme 8 Pro +2%
112
110
Video quality
86
iPhone XS Max +12%
96
Generic camera score
103
iPhone XS Max +2%
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.
