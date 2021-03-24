Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (116 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 349K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (843 against 622 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 114 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 7 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro
622 nits
Pixel 6 +36%
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 750 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
563
Pixel 6 +82%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
1670
Pixel 6 +73%
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro
349139
Pixel 6 +92%
671658
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro +33%
16:43 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro +5%
21:33 hr
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro +66%
35:04 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB
Pixel 6 +2%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13
5. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7
6. Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Google Pixel 6 vs OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 12
10. Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish