Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.