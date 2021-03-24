Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Honor 30S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (626 against 442 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (457K versus 344K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 555 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 114 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro +42%
626 nits
Honor 30S
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Honor 30S +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
555
Honor 30S +14%
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
1658
Honor 30S +46%
2427
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro
344589
Honor 30S +33%
457675
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Honor 30S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Honor 30S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr
Honor 30S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB
Honor 30S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 334 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30S. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

