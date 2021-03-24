Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 210K)
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (633 against 432 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 87% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 304 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 89.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 114 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro +47%
633 nits
Honor 50 Lite
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Honor 50 Lite +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +37%
1690
Honor 50 Lite
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro +67%
351734
Honor 50 Lite
210012
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 50 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 November 2021
Launch price ~ 334 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

