Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Oppo Realme 8 Pro Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (627 against 467 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 33 grams less

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 516 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size

Shows 10% longer battery life (128 vs 116 hours)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 114 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme 8 Pro +34% 627 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 Pro 83.3% Note 11 Pro +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8 Pro +9% 562 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8 Pro 1665 Note 11 Pro +7% 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8 Pro 347163 Note 11 Pro +1% 350272 CPU 108878 - GPU 88018 - Memory 60812 - UX 91613 - Total score 347163 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8 Pro 1050 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1050 - PCMark 3.0 score 8954 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 8 Pro 112 Note 11 Pro n/a Video quality Realme 8 Pro 86 Note 11 Pro n/a Generic camera score Realme 8 Pro 103 Note 11 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.