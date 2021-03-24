Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Infinix Note 11 Pro

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11 Про
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (627 against 467 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 516 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (128 vs 116 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 114 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro +34%
627 nits
Note 11 Pro
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Note 11 Pro +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
1665
Note 11 Pro +7%
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro
347163
Note 11 Pro +1%
350272
CPU 108878 -
GPU 88018 -
Memory 60812 -
UX 91613 -
Total score 347163 350272
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1050 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8954 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 2:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Note 11 Pro +6%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro +50%
21:33 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro +11%
35:04 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (22nd and 92nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

