Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Motorola Edge S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (626 against 556 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 344K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|114 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
344589
Edge S +124%
771494
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
35:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|121°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 334 USD
|~ 288 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge S is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
