Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Motorola Edge S

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Моторола Эдж С
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Motorola Edge S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Motorola Edge S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (626 against 556 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge S
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 344K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Edge S

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 114 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro +13%
626 nits
Edge S
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Edge S +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Motorola Edge S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 750 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro
1658
Edge S
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro
344589
Edge S +124%
771494
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 50 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:39 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Edge S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Edge S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr
Edge S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 121°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB
Edge S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 January 2021
Release date March 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 334 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge S is definitely a better buy.

So, which phone would you choose?
User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
