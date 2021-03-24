Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Nokia X20

Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Nokia X20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 500 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.7%
PWM 114 Hz -
Response time 7 ms 30.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 923:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro +3%
626 nits
Nokia X20
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro +4%
83.3%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +11%
555
Nokia X20
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +1%
1658
Nokia X20
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro +7%
344589
Nokia X20
322744
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 50 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:39 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro +2%
84.7 dB
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 334 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

