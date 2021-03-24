Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Nokia X20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 500 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|79.8%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.7%
|PWM
|114 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|30.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|923:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +11%
555
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +1%
1658
1645
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro +7%
344589
322744
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4470 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
35:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 334 USD
|~ 350 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. It has a better display, performance, and design.
