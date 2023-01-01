Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Oppo Realme 8 Pro OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro Shows 19% longer battery life (37:28 vs 31:29 hours)

Shows 19% longer battery life (37:28 vs 31:29 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 346K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (678K versus 346K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 430 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 85.7% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 98.3% PWM 114 Hz 193 Hz Response time 7 ms 15 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 8 Pro 625 nits Nord 2T +1% 630 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 176 g (6.21 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 Pro 83.3% Nord 2T +3% 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 50 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:52 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 17:32 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 06:03 hr 05:15 hr Standby 119 hr 93 hr General battery life Realme 8 Pro +19% 37:28 hr Nord 2T 31:29 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 8 Pro 112 Nord 2T n/a Video quality Realme 8 Pro 86 Nord 2T n/a Generic camera score Realme 8 Pro 103 Nord 2T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8 Pro 84.7 dB Nord 2T +3% 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 May 2022 Release date March 2021 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.