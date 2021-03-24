Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.