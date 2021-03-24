Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 Pro vs Find X2 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Find X2 Lite

Оппо Реалми 8 Про
VS
Оппо Find X2 Лайт
Oppo Realme 8 Pro
Oppo Find X2 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 Pro
vs
Find X2 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM 114 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 Pro
626 nits
Find X2 Lite
624 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%
Find X2 Lite +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +10%
1658
Find X2 Lite
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 Pro
344589
Find X2 Lite +8%
370498
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 13 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 50 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (88% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:39 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr
Find X2 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 116°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6550 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB
Find X2 Lite +8%
91.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 334 USD ~ 500 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 8 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
2. Realme 8 Pro and Poco X3 Pro
3. Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Realme 8 Pro and iPhone 13
5. Realme 8 Pro and Realme 7
6. Find X2 Lite and Mi 10 Pro
7. Find X2 Lite and P30 Pro
8. Find X2 Lite and Galaxy A71
9. Find X2 Lite and Galaxy S20 Ultra
10. Find X2 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish