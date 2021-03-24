Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Find X2 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Lite
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|114 Hz
|247 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
555
Find X2 Lite +3%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 Pro +10%
1658
1511
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
344589
Find X2 Lite +8%
370498
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|13 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4025 mAh
|Charge power
|50 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:39 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
35:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|116°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6550 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 334 USD
|~ 500 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2 Lite.
