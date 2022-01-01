Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 360K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 99.8%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8
606 nits
iPhone 11 +5%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 +5%
83.3%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8
496
iPhone 11 +167%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8
1589
iPhone 11 +118%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8
360537
iPhone 11 +74%
628819
CPU 94959 151608
GPU 103001 260391
Memory 65151 98414
UX 98277 119270
Total score 360537 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8
1479
iPhone 11 +412%
7578
Stability 90% 72%
Graphics test 8 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1479 7578
PCMark 3.0 score 9947 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 15.4
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Realme 8
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
iPhone 11 +3%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

