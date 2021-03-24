Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (345K versus 110K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (411 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (603 against 527 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 81.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 94.1%
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 +14%
603 nits
Honor 9A
527 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 +2%
83.3%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 +186%
494
Honor 9A
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 +73%
1571
Honor 9A
909
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 +211%
345174
Honor 9A
110983
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 10 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
Honor 9A +6%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

