Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Оппо Реалми 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Oppo Realme 8
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (345K versus 187K)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (603 against 415 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 98.8%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 27 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 565:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 +45%
603 nits
Honor 9X Lite
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
Honor 9X Lite +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 +47%
494
Honor 9X Lite
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 +19%
1571
Honor 9X Lite
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 +84%
345174
Honor 9X Lite
187629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 10 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 +3%
80.9 dB
Honor 9X Lite
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 8 or Realme 7
4. Oppo Realme 8 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
5. Oppo Realme 8 or 8s 5G
6. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Honor 9X
9. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish