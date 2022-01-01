Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Honor X8 (2022) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 vs Huawei Honor X8 (2022)

Оппо Реалми 8
VS
Хуавей Хонор X8
Oppo Realme 8
Huawei Honor X8 (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 381 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Honor X8 (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 411 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 89.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8
606 nits
Honor X8 (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
Honor X8 (2022) +7%
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 +30%
496
Honor X8 (2022)
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 +2%
1589
Honor X8 (2022)
1559
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 94959 -
GPU 103001 -
Memory 65151 -
UX 98277 -
Total score 360537 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1479 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9947 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor X8 (2022). It has a better software and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

