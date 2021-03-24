Oppo Realme 8 vs Huawei Nova 8i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 122K)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (598 against 495 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 492 and 325 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|90.7%
|-
|PWM
|255 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|10 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Yes (60% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 337 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8i.
