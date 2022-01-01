Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 vs Huawei Nova 9

Oppo Realme 8
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 360K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 89.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 100%
PWM 255 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 8 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 8
606 nits
Nova 9
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
Nova 9 +8%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8
496
Nova 9 +58%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8
1589
Nova 9 +86%
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8
360537
Nova 9 +44%
519282
CPU 94959 156658
GPU 103001 158032
Memory 65151 87534
UX 98277 120646
Total score 360537 519282
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8
1479
Nova 9 +69%
2496
Stability 90% 98%
Graphics test 8 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1479 2496
PCMark 3.0 score 9947 9714
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 12
OS size 10 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:44 hr
Watching video - 11:27 hr
Gaming - 04:55 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Realme 8
n/a
Nova 9
26:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
Nova 9 +12%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2021
Release date March 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

