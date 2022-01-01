Oppo Realme 8 vs Infinix Note 10 VS Oppo Realme 8 Infinix Note 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 255K)

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (612 against 483 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 372 points

Weighs 28 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 90.7% - PWM 255 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme 8 +27% 612 nits Note 10 483 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 83.3% Note 10 +1% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8 +35% 503 Note 10 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8 +19% 1614 Note 10 1355 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8 +38% 351650 Note 10 255278 CPU 93381 67732 GPU 99633 57180 Memory 60590 46082 UX 97289 83516 Total score 351650 255278 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8 +106% 1477 Note 10 717 Stability 91% 98% Graphics test 8 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1477 717 PCMark 3.0 score 9888 8092 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6 OS size 10 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 6000 x 4000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8 80.9 dB Note 10 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 May 2021 Release date March 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10.