Oppo Realme 8 vs Infinix Note 11S VS Oppo Realme 8 Infinix Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (612 against 472 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 32 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 8 Price Infinix Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 90.7% - PWM 255 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme 8 +30% 612 nits Note 11S 472 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 83.3% Note 11S +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8 503 Note 11S +3% 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8 1614 Note 11S +13% 1819 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8 +3% 351650 Note 11S 341827 CPU 93381 96448 GPU 99633 76998 Memory 60590 74929 UX 97289 93138 Total score 351650 341827 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8 1477 Note 11S n/a Stability 91% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1477 - PCMark 3.0 score 9888 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10 OS size 10 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8 80.9 dB Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 11S. It has a better display and sound.