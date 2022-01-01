Oppo Realme 8 vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Oppo Realme 8 Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (603 against 514 nits)

Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

The phone is 6-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 86.5% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 90.7% - PWM 255 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme 8 +17% 603 nits Zero X Pro 514 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 83.3% Zero X Pro +4% 86.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8 499 Zero X Pro +1% 505 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8 1601 Zero X Pro +4% 1668 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8 349622 Zero X Pro +2% 358175 CPU 93381 - GPU 99633 - Memory 60590 - UX 97289 - Total score 349622 358175 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8 1477 Zero X Pro n/a Stability 91% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1477 - PCMark 3.0 score 9888 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6 OS size 10 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8 80.9 dB Zero X Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.