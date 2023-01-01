Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Realme 8 vs Motorola Moto G22

Оппо Реалми 8
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Realme 8
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 8
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 114K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (601 against 429 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 93.2%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 40 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8 +40%
601 nits
Moto G22
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
Moto G22 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Realme 8 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 +106%
496
Moto G22
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 +50%
1589
Moto G22
1059
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 +215%
361246
Moto G22
114557
CPU 94959 33595
GPU 103001 16969
Memory 65151 25788
UX 98277 38644
Total score 361246 114557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8
1481
Moto G22
n/a
Max surface temperature 50.4 °C 40.2 °C
Stability 89% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1481 -
PCMark 3.0
Realme 8
10048
Moto G22
n/a
Web score 7783 -
Video editing 6478 -
Photo editing 26029 -
Data manipulation 6920 -
Writing score 11511 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size 10 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
Moto G22 +7%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 8 or Realme 9
2. Realme 8 or Realme 8 Pro
3. Realme 8 or Realme 8i
4. Realme 8 or Xiaomi Redmi 10
5. Realme 8 or Realme 9 Pro
6. Motorola Moto G22 or Motorola Moto G32
7. Motorola Moto G22 or Motorola Moto G31
8. Motorola Moto G22 or Motorola Moto G62 5G
9. Motorola Moto G22 or Nokia G21
10. Motorola Moto G22 or Samsung Galaxy A13
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish