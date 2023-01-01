Realme 8 vs Motorola Moto G31 VS Realme 8 Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 8 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 194K)

42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 349 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The phone is 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 430 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.7% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 90.7% 99.9% PWM 255 Hz 223 Hz Response time 8 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme 8 +42% 601 nits Moto G31 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 +1% 83.3% Moto G31 82.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android OS size 10 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme 8 80.9 dB Moto G31 80.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Realme 8. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.