Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 8
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 194K)
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (601 against 423 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 349 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz 223 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8 +42%
601 nits
Moto G31
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 +1%
83.3%
Moto G31
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme 8 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 +42%
496
Moto G31
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 +31%
1589
Moto G31
1211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 +85%
361246
Moto G31
194754
CPU 94959 59845
GPU 103001 39344
Memory 65151 35715
UX 98277 60917
Total score 361246 194754
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8 +108%
1481
Moto G31
711
Max surface temperature 50.4 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 89% 97%
Graphics test 8 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1481 711
PCMark 3.0
Realme 8 +57%
10048
Moto G31
6413
Web score 7783 4641
Video editing 6478 5250
Photo editing 26029 13112
Data manipulation 6920 5579
Writing score 11511 6671
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 10 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2021
Release date March 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Realme 8. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

