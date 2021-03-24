Oppo Realme 8 vs OnePlus 8T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 295K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (795 against 598 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.3%
|87%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|90.7%
|97.2%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|458 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
OnePlus 8T +80%
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1570
OnePlus 8T +98%
3111
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
295958
OnePlus 8T +94%
574745
AnTuTu Rating (90th and 52nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|10 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
30:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
115
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 625 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.
