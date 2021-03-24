Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs OnePlus 8T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (574K versus 295K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (795 against 598 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
OnePlus 8T

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 87%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 97.2%
PWM 255 Hz 458 Hz
Response time 8 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 8
598 nits
OnePlus 8T +33%
795 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
OnePlus 8T +4%
87%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8
495
OnePlus 8T +80%
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8
1570
OnePlus 8T +98%
3111
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8
295958
OnePlus 8T +94%
574745
AnTuTu Rating (90th and 52nd place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 10 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8
n/a
OnePlus 8T
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8
n/a
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8
n/a
OnePlus 8T
30:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
OnePlus 8T +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.

