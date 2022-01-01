Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 359K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 689 and 494 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8
1587
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G +23%
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8
359687
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G +10%
396868
CPU 94959 123871
GPU 103001 97812
Memory 65151 66469
UX 98277 108941
Total score 359687 396868
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1477 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10003 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date March 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

