Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the OPPO A55 4G, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.