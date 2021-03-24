Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo F11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.