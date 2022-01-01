Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.