Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 364K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 90.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% -
PWM 255 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8
83.3%
Realme 10 Pro Plus +9%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8
1604
Realme 10 Pro Plus +27%
2042
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8
364686
Realme 10 Pro Plus +38%
501479
CPU 94959 -
GPU 103001 -
Memory 65151 -
UX 98277 -
Total score 364686 501479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1479 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10043 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2022
Release date March 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

