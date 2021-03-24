Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 vs Realme 6i

Оппо Реалми 8
VS
Оппо Реалми 6i
Oppo Realme 8
Oppo Realme 6i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 8 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on March 24, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (297K versus 198K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (600 against 523 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 90.7% 93.4%
PWM 255 Hz Not detected
Response time 8 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 +15%
600 nits
Realme 6i
523 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 +1%
83.3%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 +28%
497
Realme 6i
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 +23%
1599
Realme 6i
1302
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8 +50%
297286
Realme 6i
198157
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 10 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 26 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8
n/a
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8
n/a
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8
n/a
Realme 6i
34:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8
80.9 dB
Realme 6i +7%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

