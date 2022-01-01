Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 42% longer battery life (36:01 vs 25:23 hours)
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (539 against 451 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (431K versus 291K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 539 points
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|875:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|95254
|128063
|GPU
|55107
|133914
|Memory
|61908
|76543
|UX
|80504
|93616
|Total score
|291909
|431744
|Stability
|98%
|47%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|1085
|2478
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8479
|8595
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:21 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|13:02 hr
|08:57 hr
|Watching video
|10:59 hr
|10:19 hr
|Gaming
|06:12 hr
|04:08 hr
|Standby
|142 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.0"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|September 2021
|June 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the performance, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5