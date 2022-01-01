Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 20

VS
Oppo Realme 8i
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (36:01 vs 25:23 hours)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (539 against 451 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (431K versus 291K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 539 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +20%
539 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i
84.6%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i
539
Honor 20 +25%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i
1874
Honor 20 +26%
2364
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i
291909
Honor 20 +48%
431744
CPU 95254 128063
GPU 55107 133914
Memory 61908 76543
UX 80504 93616
Total score 291909 431744
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1085
Honor 20 +128%
2478
Stability 98% 47%
Graphics test 6 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1085 2478
PCMark 3.0 score 8479 8595
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic 4.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 10:59 hr 10:19 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 04:08 hr
Standby 142 hr 88 hr
General battery life
Realme 8i +42%
36:01 hr
Honor 20
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8i
n/a
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 May 2019
Release date September 2021 June 2019
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the performance, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20.

