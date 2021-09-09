Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Оппо Реалми 8i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Oppo Realme 8i
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (336K versus 208K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (535 against 430 nits)
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 301 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +24%
535 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i
84.6%
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +78%
535
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +54%
1885
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i +61%
336203
Honor 50 Lite
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8i
42:09 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 October 2021
Release date September 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 8i or Poco X3 Pro
2. Realme 8i or Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Realme 8i or Redmi 10
4. Realme 8i or Realme 8
5. Realme 8i or Galaxy M32 5G
6. Honor 50 Lite or Poco X3 NFC
7. Honor 50 Lite or Honor 9X
8. Honor 50 Lite or Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Honor 50 Lite or Galaxy A32
10. Honor 50 Lite or Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish