Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 8A

Оппо Реалми 8i
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Oppo Realme 8i
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (291K versus 122K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (401 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 79.52%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i
539 nits
Honor 8A
541 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i +6%
84.6%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +205%
539
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +109%
1874
Honor 8A
898
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i +138%
291909
Honor 8A
122812
CPU 95254 -
GPU 55107 -
Memory 61908 -
UX 80504 -
Total score 291909 122812
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1085
Honor 8A
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1085 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8479 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:21 hr 3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 10:59 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 142 hr -
General battery life
Realme 8i
36:01 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8i
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 January 2019
Release date September 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8i vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 8i vs Samsung Galaxy A22
3. Oppo Realme 8i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
4. Oppo Realme 8i vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 8i vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A12
7. Huawei Honor 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A
8. Huawei Honor 8A vs Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish