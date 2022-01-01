Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.