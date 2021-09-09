Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.