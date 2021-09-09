Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.