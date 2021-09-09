Oppo Realme 8i vs Infinix Note 10 Pro VS Oppo Realme 8i Infinix Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (544 against 423 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 441 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests Response time - 20.6 ms Contrast - 2155:1 Max. Brightness Realme 8i +29% 544 nits Note 10 Pro 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i 84.6% Note 10 Pro 84.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +23% 544 Note 10 Pro 441 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +67% 1891 Note 10 Pro 1134 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i 340827 Note 10 Pro +4% 352979 CPU 98570 91164 GPU 76840 92467 Memory 70017 66848 UX 94023 101279 Total score 340827 352979 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1086 Note 10 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1086 - PCMark 3.0 score 8477 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6912 x 9216 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.1 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8i n/a Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 May 2021 Release date September 2021 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.