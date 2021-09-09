Oppo Realme 8i vs Infinix Note 11 VS Oppo Realme 8i Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 253K)

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (544 against 503 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 372 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme 8i +8% 544 nits Note 11 503 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i 84.6% Note 11 +2% 86%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 100 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +46% 544 Note 11 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +50% 1891 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i +34% 340827 Note 11 253624 CPU 98570 67946 GPU 76840 57095 Memory 70017 47036 UX 94023 81522 Total score 340827 253624 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1086 Note 11 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1086 - PCMark 3.0 score 8477 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 November 2021 Release date September 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.