Oppo Realme 8i vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Oppo Realme 8i Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (539 against 467 nits) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 8i +15% 539 nits Note 11 Pro 467 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i 84.6% Note 11 Pro 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +4% 539 Note 11 Pro 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +4% 1868 Note 11 Pro 1788 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i 338161 Note 11 Pro +4% 350272 CPU 98570 - GPU 76840 - Memory 70017 - UX 94023 - Total score 338161 350272 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1086 Note 11 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1086 - PCMark 3.0 score 8477 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 October 2021 Release date September 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.