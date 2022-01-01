Oppo Realme 8i vs Infinix Note 11S VS Oppo Realme 8i Infinix Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (541 against 472 nits) Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 295K)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 8i +15% 541 nits Note 11S 472 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i 84.6% Note 11S 84.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +4% 541 Note 11S 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +4% 1900 Note 11S 1819 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i 295583 Note 11S +16% 341827 CPU 95254 96448 GPU 55107 76998 Memory 61908 74929 UX 80504 93138 Total score 295583 341827 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1084 Note 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1084 - PCMark 3.0 score 8485 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 November 2021 Release date September 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.