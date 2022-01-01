Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Note 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (541 against 472 nits)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 295K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Note 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +15%
541 nits
Note 11S
472 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i
84.6%
Note 11S
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +4%
541
Note 11S
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +4%
1900
Note 11S
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i
295583
Note 11S +16%
341827
CPU 95254 96448
GPU 55107 76998
Memory 61908 74929
UX 80504 93138
Total score 295583 341827
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1084
Note 11S
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1084 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8485 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 1:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Note 11S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Note 11S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8i
42:09 hr
Note 11S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2021
Release date September 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11S. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

