Oppo Realme 8i vs Motorola Moto G30 VS Oppo Realme 8i Motorola Moto G30 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (295K versus 201K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (541 against 472 nits)

76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 307 points

The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.1% PWM - 176 Hz Response time - 57 ms Contrast - 835:1 Max. Brightness Realme 8i +15% 541 nits Moto G30 472 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i +2% 84.6% Moto G30 83.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +76% 541 Moto G30 307 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +49% 1900 Moto G30 1275 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i +47% 295583 Moto G30 201398 CPU 95254 65529 GPU 55107 40359 Memory 61908 40590 UX 80504 54464 Total score 295583 201398 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i +182% 1084 Moto G30 384 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1084 384 PCMark 3.0 score 8485 6618 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4520 x 3060 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8i n/a Moto G30 82.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 February 2021 Release date September 2021 February 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G30.