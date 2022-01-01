Oppo Realme 8i vs Motorola Moto G31 VS Oppo Realme 8i Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (295K versus 196K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 354 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (701 against 541 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme 8i 541 nits Moto G31 +30% 701 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i +2% 84.6% Moto G31 82.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +53% 541 Moto G31 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +55% 1900 Moto G31 1224 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i +50% 295583 Moto G31 196803 CPU 95254 59845 GPU 55107 39344 Memory 61908 35715 UX 80504 60917 Total score 295583 196803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1084 Moto G31 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1084 - PCMark 3.0 score 8485 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 November 2021 Release date September 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.