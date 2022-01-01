Oppo Realme 8i vs Motorola Moto G50 VS Oppo Realme 8i Motorola Moto G50 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (541 against 363 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 93.2% PWM - 2336000 Hz Response time - 44 ms Contrast - 1889:1 Max. Brightness Realme 8i +49% 541 nits Moto G50 363 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i +2% 84.6% Moto G50 83.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +6% 541 Moto G50 509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +16% 1900 Moto G50 1632 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i +4% 295583 Moto G50 285200 CPU 95254 93433 GPU 55107 55175 Memory 61908 56324 UX 80504 79177 Total score 295583 285200 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i +10% 1084 Moto G50 981 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 1084 981 PCMark 3.0 score 8485 8371 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 - OS size - 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8i n/a Moto G50 79.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G50.