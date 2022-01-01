Oppo Realme 8i vs Motorola Moto G60 VS Oppo Realme 8i Motorola Moto G60 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (541 against 451 nits)

Weighs 31 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (362K versus 295K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 8i +20% 541 nits Moto G60 451 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i 84.6% Moto G60 +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i 541 Moto G60 +1% 548 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +5% 1900 Moto G60 1805 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i 295583 Moto G60 +23% 362809 CPU 95254 105003 GPU 55107 97477 Memory 61908 59003 UX 80504 98101 Total score 295583 362809 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1084 Moto G60 +3% 1116 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1084 1116 PCMark 3.0 score 8485 9108 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 April 2021 Release date September 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G60. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.