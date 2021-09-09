Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8i vs OnePlus Nord N10

Оппо Реалми 8i
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Oppo Realme 8i
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (131 vs 99 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (539 against 439 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 606 and 539 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +23%
539 nits
Nord N10
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i
539
Nord N10 +12%
606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +2%
1878
Nord N10
1844
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i +2%
336680
Nord N10
329482
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8i +15%
17:49 hr
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Nord N10 +11%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8i +43%
42:09 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (40th and 124th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8i
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 204 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Oppo Realme 8i or Oppo Realme 8
5. Oppo Realme 8i or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
6. OnePlus Nord N10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
7. OnePlus Nord N10 or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
8. OnePlus Nord N10 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
9. OnePlus Nord N10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. OnePlus Nord N10 or OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish