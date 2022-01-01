Oppo Realme 8i vs Oppo A15 VS Oppo Realme 8i Oppo A15 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 129K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)

Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 18W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (538 against 477 nits)

The phone is 11-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Reasons to consider the Oppo A15 Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 8i +13% 538 nits Oppo A15 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8i +2% 84.6% Oppo A15 83%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo A15 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2350 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8i +213% 538 Oppo A15 172 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8i +95% 1883 Oppo A15 964 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8i +125% 292297 Oppo A15 129670 CPU 95254 47727 GPU 55107 14890 Memory 61908 30994 UX 80504 36824 Total score 292297 129670 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8i 1084 Oppo A15 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1084 - PCMark 3.0 score 8485 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 11

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 October 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.