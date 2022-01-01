Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Oppo A15 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 129K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (538 against 477 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A15
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Oppo A15

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +13%
538 nits
Oppo A15
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%
Oppo A15
83%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo A15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +213%
538
Oppo A15
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +95%
1883
Oppo A15
964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i +125%
292297
Oppo A15
129670
CPU 95254 47727
GPU 55107 14890
Memory 61908 30994
UX 80504 36824
Total score 292297 129670
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1084
Oppo A15
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1084 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8485 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:21 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Oppo A15
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Oppo A15
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8i
42:09 hr
Oppo A15
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 October 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

