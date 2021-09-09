Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.