Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (306K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A17
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Oppo A17

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8i
535 nits
Oppo A17
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%
Oppo A17
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +199%
535
Oppo A17
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +91%
1885
Oppo A17
988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i +164%
306405
Oppo A17
116120
CPU 98091 33992
GPU 57277 16989
Memory 64313 28215
UX 89548 37341
Total score 306405 116120
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1086
Oppo A17
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1086 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8498 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:21 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 10:59 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 142 hr -
General battery life
Realme 8i
36:01 hr
Oppo A17
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 September 2022
Release date September 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

