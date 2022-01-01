Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.