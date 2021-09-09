Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (541 against 502 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 176 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +8%
541 nits
Oppo A54
502 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof - IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i +2%
84.6%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +207%
541
Oppo A54
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +89%
1914
Oppo A54
1011
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i
n/a
Oppo A54
106136
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8i
17:49 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8i
42:09 hr
Oppo A54
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 173 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.

