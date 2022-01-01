Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 291K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (581 against 539 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 539 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i
539 nits
A94 5G +8%
581 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i
84.6%
A94 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i
539
A94 5G +14%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i
1874
A94 5G +2%
1916
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i
291909
A94 5G +23%
360116
CPU 95254 102790
GPU 55107 98947
Memory 61908 71773
UX 80504 88498
Total score 291909 360116
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1085
A94 5G +47%
1598
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1085 1598
PCMark 3.0 score 8479 7133
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 10:59 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 142 hr -
General battery life
Realme 8i
36:01 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme 8i
n/a
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Realme 8i
n/a
A94 5G
94
Generic camera score
Realme 8i
n/a
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8i
n/a
A94 5G
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date September 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A94 5G. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.

