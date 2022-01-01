Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8i vs Realme 10

Оппо Реалми 8i
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Oppo Realme 8i
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (38:25 vs 36:01 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 312K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (611 against 543 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8i
543 nits
Realme 10 +13%
611 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i
84.6%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i
543
Realme 10 +6%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +8%
1898
Realme 10
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i
312166
Realme 10 +27%
396600
CPU 98091 107702
GPU 57277 92725
Memory 64313 91328
UX 89548 104674
Total score 312166 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8i
1086
Realme 10
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1086 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8498 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 10:59 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 142 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Realme 8i
36:01 hr
Realme 10 +7%
38:25 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2022
Release date September 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 10. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo Realme 8
3. Oppo Realme 8i and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo Realme C35
5. Oppo Realme 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
7. Oppo Realme 10 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 10 and Oppo Realme Q5
9. Oppo Realme 10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish