Oppo Realme 8i vs Realme 10 Pro

Оппо Реалми 8i
VS
Оппо Реалми 10 Про
Oppo Realme 8i
Oppo Realme 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 312K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 543 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Realme 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8i
543 nits
Realme 10 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i
84.6%
Realme 10 Pro +6%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i
543
Realme 10 Pro +29%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i
1898
Realme 10 Pro +8%
2045
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8i
312166
Realme 10 Pro +30%
406318
CPU 98091 -
GPU 57277 -
Memory 64313 -
UX 89548 -
Total score 312166 406318
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1086 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8498 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time 2:21 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:02 hr -
Watching video 10:59 hr -
Gaming 06:12 hr -
Standby 142 hr -
General battery life
Realme 8i
36:01 hr
Realme 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2022
Release date September 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

