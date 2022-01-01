Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.